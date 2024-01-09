Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Trading Down 6.6%

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.10 and last traded at C$6.33. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 1,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.78.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93. The stock has a market cap of C$46.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a net margin of 38.94% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of C$9.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

