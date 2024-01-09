Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

MARA has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 1.0 %

Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 84,439,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,713,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after buying an additional 95,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after buying an additional 1,000,225 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

