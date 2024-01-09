MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Trading 12% Higher

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 408 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 397.50 ($5.07). Approximately 439,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 100,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.53).

MaxCyte Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a current ratio of 12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £411.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,370.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 347.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 316.69.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Johnston sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.77), for a total value of £906 ($1,154.88). Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.