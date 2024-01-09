Mdex Price Tops $0.0594 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $56.46 million and $8.67 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

