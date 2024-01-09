MetisDAO Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $78.69 or 0.00168125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $359.88 million and $21.86 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,756.33 or 0.99903120 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010711 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009736 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 83.9390809 USD and is up 12.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $34,495,000.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

