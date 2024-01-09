MOBLAND (SYNR) Price Down 29.7% Over Last 7 Days

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One MOBLAND token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $36,216.36 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

