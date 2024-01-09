Multibit Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.39 Million (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Multibit has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multibit has a total market capitalization of $140.26 million and $16.39 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multibit token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Multibit

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.16834072 USD and is up 24.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $28,389,667.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

