My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0417 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $515,969.22 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002314 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00021014 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004116 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,617,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.