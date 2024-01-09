NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $3.23

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.24 billion and approximately $286.34 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00006992 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00075228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00027965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00021182 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000844 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.51873709 USD and is up 12.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $295,646,190.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

