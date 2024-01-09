NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $3.22

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.22 or 0.00007002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and $249.50 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00075221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00027772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00021291 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000843 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.51873709 USD and is up 12.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $295,646,190.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/."

