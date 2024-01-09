Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $137.49 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,866.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00143339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.12 or 0.00531798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.78 or 0.00315399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.43 or 0.00201358 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,993,103,477 coins and its circulating supply is 43,307,196,740 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

