Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.32.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $133.71. The company had a trading volume of 467,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.81. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $134.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $1,451,954.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,389.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $1,451,954.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,389.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,349 shares of company stock worth $18,861,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.