NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) & Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Head to Head Comparison

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NEXGEL and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -76.64% -38.69% -25.90% Orthofix Medical -20.39% -7.26% -5.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $2.05 million 7.20 -$4.75 million ($0.48) -5.37 Orthofix Medical $460.71 million 1.16 -$19.75 million ($3.90) -3.74

This table compares NEXGEL and Orthofix Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NEXGEL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orthofix Medical. NEXGEL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NEXGEL and Orthofix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A Orthofix Medical 0 3 0 0 2.00

Orthofix Medical has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.04%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than NEXGEL.

Risk & Volatility

NEXGEL has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats NEXGEL on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXGEL

(Get Free Report)

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. Global Orthopedics segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine, which design, develop, and market the orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. It sells its products through distributors, sales representatives, hospitals, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

