Nexum Price Hits $0.13 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 35.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One Nexum token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $332.97 million and $186,863.99 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

