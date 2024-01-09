NFT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00016238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,978.48 or 1.00018993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010880 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009651 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.00180095 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

