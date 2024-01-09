Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.99

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 2162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Nihon Kohden Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of -0.05.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $379.33 million for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 7.78%.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

