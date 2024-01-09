Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Trading Down 1.9%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Nikon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Nikon had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nikon Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

