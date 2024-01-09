Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NVG stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $142,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

