Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NEA opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

