Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NXJ opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $30,618.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,551,946 shares in the company, valued at $65,457,443.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 973,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,805.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

