Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NRK opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

