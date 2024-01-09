Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NBB stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $17.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Where will S&P 500 go after new bullish levels?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 bullish mid-cap earnings plays for January 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.