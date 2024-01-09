Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NBB stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $17.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $188,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

