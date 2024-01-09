Oasis Network Market Capitalization Hits $794.96 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $794.96 million and approximately $45.95 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

