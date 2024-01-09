Orbit Chain Market Cap Reaches $21.86 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $21.86 million and $1.91 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 37.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,412,698 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit Chain (ORC) is a multi-asset blockchain platform that facilitates the storage, transfer, and verification of information and assets across various public blockchains. It acts as a hub, allowing fluid asset movement and interaction within a single network, aiming to solve the liquidity problem of traditional blockchain systems. The ORC token is used for transferring data or assets, staking, governance voting rights, and as part of the cost for using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC).”

