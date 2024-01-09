Orbler Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $58.35 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Orbler has a market cap of $58.35 million and approximately $257,642.87 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

