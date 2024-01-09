Orchid Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $87.18 million and $5.29 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0890 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00016238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,978.48 or 1.00018993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010880 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009651 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.00180095 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09295789 USD and is up 9.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $5,531,025.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.