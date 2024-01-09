Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 40,880 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.90. 1,269,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,013. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $318.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.45 and its 200-day moving average is $198.75.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRTX. Citigroup began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.43.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

