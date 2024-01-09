Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 968 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,157,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,222,000 after buying an additional 43,887 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $3.71 on Tuesday, hitting $279.08. The company had a trading volume of 118,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,182. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

