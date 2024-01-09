Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.64. 226,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,587. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.74.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

