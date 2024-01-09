PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Cap Tops $693.56 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00006221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $693.56 million and approximately $100.12 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 385,846,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,848,995 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is blog.pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

