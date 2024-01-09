Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 574 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $160.07. 901,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

