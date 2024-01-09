PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PMX opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 201,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,933 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

