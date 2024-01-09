PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE PMX opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $8.80.
In other PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
