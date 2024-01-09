Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Up 1% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $37.61 million and $226,784.23 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00046294 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015722 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

