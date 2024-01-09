Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Polymath has a market cap of $158.85 million and approximately $16,017.69 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00140406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008674 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1905803 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $23,666.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

