PotCoin Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $12.86 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00146495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013093 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000119 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002008 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

