Prom (PROM) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.09 or 0.00011139 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $92.94 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016488 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,662.24 or 0.99876539 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010961 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009714 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00186522 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.19560942 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,601,642.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

