ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.11. 44,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 61,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

ProShares Ultra Yen Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Yen

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 3.52% of ProShares Ultra Yen worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra Yen

The ProShares Ultra Yen (YCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCL was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

