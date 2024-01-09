Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.88

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00006158 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $301.36 million and $50.79 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,256.62 or 0.04830229 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00073301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00026132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020141 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

