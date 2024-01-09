Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:METCL)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of METCL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 2,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

