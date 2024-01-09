Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:METCL)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of METCL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 2,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.