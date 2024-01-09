Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:METCL)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 2,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58.
About Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%
