Realty Income Co. to Issue Feb 24 Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a feb 24 dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 221.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.29. 7,600,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2,969.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

