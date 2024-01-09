ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 68.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $25.87 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00145300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00013030 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000115 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002001 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.