Robinson (LON:RBN) Trading Up 2.7%

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.21). 17,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 7,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.18).

Robinson Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of £15.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1,187.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.85.

About Robinson

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

