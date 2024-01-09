RTC Group (LON:RTC) Trading 4.2% Higher

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.80). Approximately 3,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13. The company has a market capitalization of £9.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.35.

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

