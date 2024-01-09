Safe 1-Day Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00004031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $38.56 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00106556 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00033263 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00020821 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000116 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.86419761 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.