Safe (SAFE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00004012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $38.60 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00109244 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00033159 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00021234 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000119 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002008 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 55.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.86419761 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

