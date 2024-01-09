Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.57

Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 131534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SDZNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sandoz Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sandoz Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sandoz Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sandoz Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SDZNY

Sandoz Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Sandoz Group Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05.

(Get Free Report)

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals to third parties. It also provides protein- or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services; and anti-infectives, such as active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandoz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandoz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.