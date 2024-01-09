Seele-N Trading Down 5.9% This Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $519,421.62 and $593.98 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00016272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,012.49 or 1.00087153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010919 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009649 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00180819 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002397 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

