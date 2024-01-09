Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. 397,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,274. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 2.19.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 21.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 212,655 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 593.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 33,301 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

