SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $276.84 million.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.47. 881,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,381. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,056,000 after acquiring an additional 222,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after acquiring an additional 356,735 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 662,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 525,616 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

